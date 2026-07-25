Morgan Wallen’s “Been By Now” Debuts At #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Morgan Wallen’s new single “Been By Now” unsurprisingly found a strong opening day audience, debuting atop the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

“Been By Now” received 1.925 million American streams on Friday, July 24, yielding the first-place finish. The performance sends Ella Langley’s enduring smash “Choosin’ Texas” to #2 — at least for a day.

“Been By Now” is one of two new entries in the US Top 5, and one of three in the Top 20. KATSEYE’s “Animal” also makes a big debut at #4, while Charli XCX’s “Camera” begins its journey at #20.

— As is the norm for country singles, “Been By Now” was not quite as comparatively strong globally. Its 2.604 million worldwide first-day mark results in a #21 bow; it follows the aforementioned “Animal” (#9) as the second-biggest global debut.