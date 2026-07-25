in Music News, New Music

Morgan Wallen’s “Been By Now” Debuts At #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Wallen’s new single unsurprisingly rules the US Spotify listing.

Morgan Wallen - Been By Now press photo by Spidey Smith, courtesy of Big Loud

Morgan Wallen’s new single “Been By Now” unsurprisingly found a strong opening day audience, debuting atop the US Spotify Streaming Chart.

“Been By Now” received 1.925 million American streams on Friday, July 24, yielding the first-place finish. The performance sends Ella Langley’s enduring smash “Choosin’ Texas” to #2 — at least for a day.

“Been By Now” is one of two new entries in the US Top 5, and one of three in the Top 20. KATSEYE’s “Animal” also makes a big debut at #4, while Charli XCX’s “Camera” begins its journey at #20.

— As is the norm for country singles, “Been By Now” was not quite as comparatively strong globally. Its 2.604 million worldwide first-day mark results in a #21 bow; it follows the aforementioned “Animal” (#9) as the second-biggest global debut.

been by nowcharli xcxkatseyemorgan wallen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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