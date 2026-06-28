Tems’ “What You Need” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

Urban radio crowns a new #1 song this week, and it comes from Tems.

The artist tops the format’s Mediabase airplay chart with her single “What You Need.” The track climbs one place to the peak position, courtesy of the ~5,601 spins it received during the June 21-27 tracking period (+818).

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” rises one spot to #2 on this week’s listing, and Drake’s “Janice STFU” does the same to claim #3.

Still active on the chart, Kehlani’s enduring hit “Folded” rises one spot to #4. Rick Ross’ “Minks In Miami (featuring French Montana & Max B)” concurrently falls from #1 to #5.