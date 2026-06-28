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Tems’ “What You Need” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“What You Need” rises to #1 on the urban chart.

Tems - What You Need video screenshot | Since 93/RCA

Urban radio crowns a new #1 song this week, and it comes from Tems.

The artist tops the format’s Mediabase airplay chart with her single “What You Need.” The track climbs one place to the peak position, courtesy of the ~5,601 spins it received during the June 21-27 tracking period (+818).

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” rises one spot to #2 on this week’s listing, and Drake’s “Janice STFU” does the same to claim #3.

Still active on the chart, Kehlani’s enduring hit “Folded” rises one spot to #4. Rick Ross’ “Minks In Miami (featuring French Montana & Max B)” concurrently falls from #1 to #5.

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Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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