Drake’s “Janice STFU” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Drake’s “Janice STFU” improves to #1 on the latest edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The song, which received ~5,973 spins during the June 21-27 tracking period, rises one spot to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 694.

Down one spot, Bossman Dlow’s “Motion Party” settles for #2 on the listing.

Justin Bieber’s “SPEED DEMON” enjoys a one-place rise to #3, as Kehlani’s “Shoulda Never (featuring Usher)” makes a big five-place gain to #4.

Rick Ross’ “Minks In Miami (featuring French Montana & Max B)” completes the Top 5, rising two places to #5.