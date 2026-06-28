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Drake’s “Janice STFU” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The Drake single earns #1 on this week’s listing.

Drake - Janice STFU video screenshot | Ovo/Republic

Drake’s “Janice STFU” improves to #1 on the latest edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The song, which received ~5,973 spins during the June 21-27 tracking period, rises one spot to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 694.

Down one spot, Bossman Dlow’s “Motion Party” settles for #2 on the listing.

Justin Bieber’s “SPEED DEMON” enjoys a one-place rise to #3, as Kehlani’s “Shoulda Never (featuring Usher)” makes a big five-place gain to #4.

Rick Ross’ “Minks In Miami (featuring French Montana & Max B)” completes the Top 5, rising two places to #5.

bossman dlowDrakefrench montanajanice stfuJustin Bieberkehlanimax brick rossusher

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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