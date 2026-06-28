Josh Ross’ “Hate How You Look” Ascends To #1 On Country Radio Chart

Josh Ross’ “Hate How You Look” completes its run to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the track seizes #1 from Ella Langley’s “Be Her.”

The leader in chart points, “Hate How You Look” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 21-27 tracking period.

Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” rises one spot to rank as the runner-up this week, while Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t We” ascends a level to #3.

Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen’s “I Can’t Love You Anymore” improves one position to #4, and the aforementioned “Be Her” drops to #5.