in Music News

Josh Ross’ “Hate How You Look” Ascends To #1 On Country Radio Chart

“Hate How You Look” rules the country airplay chart.

Josh Ross - Hate How You Look | Mercury Nashville

Josh Ross’ “Hate How You Look” completes its run to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the track seizes #1 from Ella Langley’s “Be Her.”

The leader in chart points, “Hate How You Look” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the June 21-27 tracking period.

Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” rises one spot to rank as the runner-up this week, while Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t We” ascends a level to #3.

Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen’s “I Can’t Love You Anymore” improves one position to #4, and the aforementioned “Be Her” drops to #5.

Ella langleyhate how you lookjason aldeanjosh rossmorgan wallen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Tems’ “What You Need” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

sombr’s “homewrecker” Secures #1 On Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Charts