sombr’s “homewrecker” Secures #1 On Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Charts

sombr’s “homewrecker” makes a big statement at radio this week, rising two places to #1 on the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

— “homewrecker” tops the pop chart thanks to the ~15,593 spins it received during the June 21-27 tracking period (+1,256).

Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun,” last week’s leader, drops one place to #2.

Tame Impala & JENNIE’s “Dracula” soars three levels to #3 at pop, while PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” slides two positions to #4.

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” declines one level to ranks as pop radio’s #5 song.

— The sombr single meanwhile rules the Hot AC chart with ~4,926 spins (+273).

“So Easy” slides one place to #2, as Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” declines from #2 to #3. “Dracula” rises three places to #4, and Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” improves by two levels to #5.