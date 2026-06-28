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First Look: Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown Appear On July 1 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

They appear together in support of “Enola Holmes 3.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5158 -- Pictured: (l-r) Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

“Enola Holmes 3” premieres on July 1. That same day, stars Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown will appear together on a daytime talk show.

Patridge and Brown are set as interview guests for the July 1 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” They appear as part of a lineup that also includes ATEEZ, Antonio Cipriano, and Jasa Cakes. Ashley McBryde also appears for both an interview and a Cameoke performance of “Lines in the Carpet.”

The episode will air during the day on Wednesday, July 1. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

First-look photos from the recent taping follow:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5158 — Pictured: (l-r) Louis Partridge, Kelly Clarkson, Millie Bobby Brown — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5158 — Pictured: (l-r) Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5158 — Pictured: (l-r) Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5158 — Pictured: (l-r) Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5158 — Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5158 — Pictured: Louis Partridge — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

enola holmes 3Louis partridgeMillie Bobby Brownthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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