First Look: Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown Appear On July 1 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5158 -- Pictured: (l-r) Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
“Enola Holmes 3” premieres on July 1. That same day, stars Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown will appear together on a daytime talk show.
Patridge and Brown are set as interview guests for the July 1 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” They appear as part of a lineup that also includes ATEEZ, Antonio Cipriano, and Jasa Cakes. Ashley McBryde also appears for both an interview and a Cameoke performance of “Lines in the Carpet.”
The episode will air during the day on Wednesday, July 1. Check local listings for the start time in your market.
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