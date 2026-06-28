First Look: Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown Appear On July 1 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Enola Holmes 3” premieres on July 1. That same day, stars Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown will appear together on a daytime talk show.

Patridge and Brown are set as interview guests for the July 1 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” They appear as part of a lineup that also includes ATEEZ, Antonio Cipriano, and Jasa Cakes. Ashley McBryde also appears for both an interview and a Cameoke performance of “Lines in the Carpet.”

The episode will air during the day on Wednesday, July 1. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

First-look photos from the recent taping follow: