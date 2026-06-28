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Calvin Harris & Jazzy’s “Satisfy” Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

The collaboration rises to the top of the dance chart.

Jazzy in Satisfy visualizer | Columbia

Calvin Harris & Jazzy’s “Satisfy” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Played ~681 times during the June 21-27 tracking period, “Satisfy” jumps one place to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 124.

Meduza’s “Don’t Wanna Go Home,” last week’s leader, drops one spot to #2 this week.

BUNT.’s “i need u (featuring Malou)” rises three levels to #3, and Aluna, Timbaland & Will Sass’ “Houseboy” keeps tabs on the chart’s #4 position.

Down two spots, Tiesto & Brienna Grace’s “Beautiful Places” settles for #5.

alunabrienna gracebuntcalvin harrisjazzymaloumeduzasatisfytiestotimbalandwill sass

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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