Calvin Harris & Jazzy’s “Satisfy” Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

Calvin Harris & Jazzy’s “Satisfy” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Played ~681 times during the June 21-27 tracking period, “Satisfy” jumps one place to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 124.

Meduza’s “Don’t Wanna Go Home,” last week’s leader, drops one spot to #2 this week.

BUNT.’s “i need u (featuring Malou)” rises three levels to #3, and Aluna, Timbaland & Will Sass’ “Houseboy” keeps tabs on the chart’s #4 position.

Down two spots, Tiesto & Brienna Grace’s “Beautiful Places” settles for #5.