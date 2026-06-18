Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Knicks’ Resilience During Raising Cane’s Shift: “If You Live In NYC, You Can Never Quit”

New York may be the city that never sleeps, but it has rarely been as awake as it was during the Knicks’ successful NBA Championship run.

Viral video after viral video confirms the unifying impact the team’s run had on the city.

But in the eyes of players like Karl-Anthony Towns, the city of New York is not simply the beneficiary of what happened on the court. Its attitude was a driving force behind that success.

Speaking to media during his celebratory “shift” at the Times Square location of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Towns honored the infectious impact of New York culture.

Per Towns, the city’s notoriously unrelenting grit was a driving force for a team that navigated seemingly improbable come-from-behind wins in both the Eastern Conference and overall NBA Finals.

“[The wins were not] just [due to] the culture of our team, but the culture of New York City,” said Towns. “If you live here in New York City, you have to understand you can never quit. A lot of things could happen in a New York Minute, and the tides can change quickly. So [we had to] just to continue to stay focused, stay disciplined, and continue to appreciate the opportunity we have.”

By embodying that never-quit attitude, the players were able to win the Knicks’ first NBA Championship in 53 years — and deliver an aura of “healing” to so many.

“What was so special about this, and I didn’t realize this until after the win, was how much healing that win would do for all of New York City,” explained Towns. “From the fans, to the alumni, to even for us players in our personal lives, it was a healing experience. And to see someone like Pat[rick Ewing] just finally exhale after all these years and to see the Larry O’Brien [trophy] in his hand, it was emotional.”

Given his appreciation for the city the Knicks call home, it should come as no surprise that Towns so adamantly values the team’s diehard fans. Whereas the seemingly endless array of A-list supporters generated ample headlines, Towns used the Cane’s opportunity to honor a different section of the arena.

“There are a lot of celebrities that show up to our game, but in my mind, the real celebrities are the ones in the 200 sections and the nosebleeds who are spending their hard-earned money to show up and cheer for their Knicks,” asserted Towns. “The people who are showing up from their 9-to-5 spending their life savings, their children’s college tuition, and all that to show up to [a Madison Square Garden] game. That’s really special.”

Clear on what this win means to diehard fans, Towns spent time reflecting on the fact that kids who witnessed the team’s last championship win in 1973 now get to celebrate the 2026 victory with their own children and grandchildren.

Beyond discussing family in the abstract, Towns also acknowledged his recent engagement to Jordyn Woods during the press conference.

Woods was in attendance for Towns’ shift, and she brought along her lucky orange bag (which just sold out).

While showing off the bag, Woods also put her fiancé’s restaurateur skills to the test, ordering food from the Knicks’ big man during Tuesday’s shift. Towns couldn’t help but flash smiles at his partner throughout the entire process.

Charming, funny, and infectiously upbeat throughout his shift, Towns’ excitement about the win and appreciation for community were always on full-display. Both qualities very much align with the values of Raising Cane’s, which routinely pursues ways to support and honor the communities in which it operates.

“It was great having KAT and Jordyn at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square to celebrate the Knicks’ historic NBA Championship win,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “KAT had an incredible season and was instrumental in the Knicks’ championship win as a leader both on and off the court.”

The week has been a busy one for Towns and his fellow Knicks. After making a variety of fan and media appearances in the aftermath of Saturday’s win, the team will partake in an official parade on Thursday.