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First Look: New York Knicks Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Knicks players, coach Mike Brown, and more appear on Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2305 -- Pictured: (l-r) New York Knicks Championship Team, host Jimmy Fallon, and Spike Lee on Monday, June 15, 2026 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)

Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is dedicated to the hometown New York Knicks, who won the franchise’s first NBA Championship in 53 years.

Ahead of Monday night’s broadcast, NBC shared a first-look at the episode.

The photos find the team, accompanied by coach Mike Brown and longtime superfan Spike Lee, walking out with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

In official promotion for the episode, NBC also said to expect a chat with the starting lineup, appearances by the Knicks City Dancers, and a performance by Wu-Tang Clan. It is unclear if there will be other surprise guests beyond Spike Lee.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2305 — Pictured: (l-r) New York Knicks Championship Team, host Jimmy Fallon, and Spike Lee on Monday, June 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2305 — Pictured: New York Knicks Championship Team on Monday, June 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2305 — Pictured: New York Knicks Championship Team on Monday, June 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2305 — Pictured: New York Knicks Championship Team on Monday, June 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2305 — Pictured: New York Knicks Championship Team on Monday, June 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2305 — Pictured: New York Knicks Championship Team on Monday, June 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2305 — Pictured: (l-r) Spike Lee, musical guest Wu-Tang Clan, the New York Knicks Championship Team, and host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2305 — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Wu-Tang Clan performs on Monday, June 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2305 — Pictured: (l-r) Basketball players Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2305 — Pictured: (l-r) Basketball coach Mike Brown, and basketball players Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, June 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2305 — Pictured: Knicks City Dancers perform on Monday, June 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2305 — Pictured: Knicks City Dancers perform on Monday, June 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)

jalen brunsonjimmy fallonkarl-anthony townsnbcnew york knicksthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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