First Look: New York Knicks Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is dedicated to the hometown New York Knicks, who won the franchise’s first NBA Championship in 53 years.

Ahead of Monday night’s broadcast, NBC shared a first-look at the episode.

The photos find the team, accompanied by coach Mike Brown and longtime superfan Spike Lee, walking out with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

In official promotion for the episode, NBC also said to expect a chat with the starting lineup, appearances by the Knicks City Dancers, and a performance by Wu-Tang Clan. It is unclear if there will be other surprise guests beyond Spike Lee.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.