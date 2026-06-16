Niall Horan’s “Tastes So Good” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Following the album’s official debut, a single from Niall Horan’s “Dinner Party” is gaining traction at pop radio.

“Tastes So Good,” that single, ranks as this week’s most added song at the format. It won support from 47 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Khalid & Ahn Hyo-seop’s “Something Special” takes second on the Mediabase pop add board, courtesy of its 39 pickups.

Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings” follows in third with 19 pickups, while an add count of 15 slots Tyla & Zara Larsson’s “SHE DID IT AGAIN” in fourth.

Picked up by 13 more stations, Stella Lefty’s “Boston” ranks as fifth-most added.

Don Toliver’s “E85” lands in sixth with 12 adds, ahead of The Beaches’ “Edge Of The Earth” in seventh with 9 adds.

Each added by 8 stations, Dexter and The Moonrocks’ “Freakin’ Out” and Monsta X’s “Heal” tie for eighth place.

Three songs follow in a tie for tenth; Justin Bieber’s “SPEED DEMON,” Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran’s “Repeat It,” and Shakira & Burna Boy’s “Dai Dai” each landed at 7 stations.