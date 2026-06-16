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Niall Horan’s “Tastes So Good” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Niall Horan tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Niall Horan by Zackery Michael, Press Photo via Capitol Records

Following the album’s official debut, a single from Niall Horan’s “Dinner Party” is gaining traction at pop radio.

“Tastes So Good,” that single, ranks as this week’s most added song at the format. It won support from 47 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Khalid & Ahn Hyo-seop’s “Something Special” takes second on the Mediabase pop add board, courtesy of its 39 pickups.

Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings” follows in third with 19 pickups, while an add count of 15 slots Tyla & Zara Larsson’s “SHE DID IT AGAIN” in fourth.

Picked up by 13 more stations, Stella Lefty’s “Boston” ranks as fifth-most added.

Don Toliver’s “E85” lands in sixth with 12 adds, ahead of The Beaches’ “Edge Of The Earth” in seventh with 9 adds.

Each added by 8 stations, Dexter and The Moonrocks’ “Freakin’ Out” and Monsta X’s “Heal” tie for eighth place.

Three songs follow in a tie for tenth; Justin Bieber’s “SPEED DEMON,” Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran’s “Repeat It,” and Shakira & Burna Boy’s “Dai Dai” each landed at 7 stations.

Ahn Hyo-seopburna boydexter and the moonrocksdon tolivered sheeranJustin BieberkhalidMalcolm toddmartin garrixniall horanshakiraStella leftytastes so goodthe beachestylazara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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