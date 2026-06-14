NY Knicks Takeover Confirmed For June 15 “Fallon” Episode; Wu-Tang Clan, Surprise Guests Will Also Appear

On the heels of the NBA Championship win by the New York Knicks, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has revised its plans for the June 15 episode.

Originally set to feature Lin-Manuel, Britt Lower, Rhett & Link, and Zarna Garg, the episode will now be a New York Knicks takeover.

All team members, including coach Mike Brown and the Knicks City Dancers, are expected to appear in some capacity. Starters Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby will be the official interview guests.

Wu-Tang Clan will provide music on the episode, while “surprise guests” are also set for the broadcast. Knicks fans will comprise the entire audience at the New York-based studio.

The originally advertised guests will be moved to another night.