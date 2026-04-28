Grace Van Patten, Eiza Gonzalez, Lily James Attend Disney’s Toast To TV Celebration (Special Look)

Responsible for numerous high-profile movies and series that stream or air across platforms like Hulu, Disney+, and ABC, Disney remains a major force in the television landscape.

It thus represented a fitting host for a “Toast To TV” celebration.

Disney held the party in Los Angeles Monday, welcoming principals from a successful season of television.

Those in attendance included names like Grace Van Patten, Eiza Gonzalez, and Lily James. All three looked beautiful at the star-studded gathering.

Photos follow, courtesy of Disney and ABC.