Grace Van Patten, Eiza Gonzalez, Lily James Attend Disney’s Toast To TV Celebration (Special Look)

DISNEY’S TOAST TO TV - Disney held its inaugural Toast to TV on Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles to celebrate an incredible year of television. The event featured stars and creators from across Disney’s broadcast and streaming platforms and studios. (Disney/Maya Dehlin)
GRACE VAN PATTEN
Responsible for numerous high-profile movies and series that stream or air across platforms like Hulu, Disney+, and ABC, Disney remains a major force in the television landscape.
It thus represented a fitting host for a “Toast To TV” celebration.
Disney held the party in Los Angeles Monday, welcoming principals from a successful season of television.
Those in attendance included names like Grace Van Patten, Eiza Gonzalez, and Lily James. All three looked beautiful at the star-studded gathering.
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