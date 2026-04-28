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Grace Van Patten, Eiza Gonzalez, Lily James Attend Disney’s Toast To TV Celebration (Special Look)

The women were present at Monday’s star-studded celebration.

DISNEY’S TOAST TO TV - Disney held its inaugural Toast to TV on Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles to celebrate an incredible year of television. The event featured stars and creators from across Disney’s broadcast and streaming platforms and studios. (Disney/Maya Dehlin) GRACE VAN PATTEN

Responsible for numerous high-profile movies and series that stream or air across platforms like Hulu, Disney+, and ABC, Disney remains a major force in the television landscape.

It thus represented a fitting host for a “Toast To TV” celebration.

Disney held the party in Los Angeles Monday, welcoming principals from a successful season of television.

Those in attendance included names like Grace Van Patten, Eiza Gonzalez, and Lily James. All three looked beautiful at the star-studded gathering.

Photos follow, courtesy of Disney and ABC.

DISNEY’S TOAST TO TV – Disney held its inaugural Toast to TV on Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles to celebrate an incredible year of television. The event featured stars and creators from across Disney’s broadcast and streaming platforms and studios. (Disney/Maya Dehlin)
GRACE VAN PATTEN
DISNEY’S TOAST TO TV – Disney held its inaugural Toast to TV on Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles to celebrate an incredible year of television. The event featured stars and creators from across Disney’s broadcast and streaming platforms and studios. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
GRACE VAN PATTEN
DISNEY’S TOAST TO TV – Disney held its inaugural Toast to TV on Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles to celebrate an incredible year of television. The event featured stars and creators from across Disney’s broadcast and streaming platforms and studios.(Disney/Maya Dehlin)
LILY JAMES
DISNEY’S TOAST TO TV – Disney held its inaugural Toast to TV on Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles to celebrate an incredible year of television. The event featured stars and creators from across Disney’s broadcast and streaming platforms and studios.(Disney/Maya Dehlin)
LILY JAMES
DISNEY’S TOAST TO TV – Disney held its inaugural Toast to TV on Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles to celebrate an incredible year of television. The event featured stars and creators from across Disney’s broadcast and streaming platforms and studios. (Disney/Maya Dehlin)
EIZA GONZÁLEZ
DISNEY’S TOAST TO TV – Disney held its inaugural Toast to TV on Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles to celebrate an incredible year of television. The event featured stars and creators from across Disney’s broadcast and streaming platforms and studios. (Disney/Maya Dehlin)
EIZA GONZÁLEZ
DISNEY’S TOAST TO TV – Disney held its inaugural Toast to TV on Monday, April 27 in Los Angeles to celebrate an incredible year of television. The event featured stars and creators from across Disney’s broadcast and streaming platforms and studios. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)
EIZA GONZÁLEZ, LILY JAMES

disneyEiza Gonzálezgrace van pattenlily james

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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