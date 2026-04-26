in Music News

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Earns 7th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“I Just Might” stays in the #1 position at Hot AC.

Bruno Mars - I Just Might video screenshot | Atlantic

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” keeps its place atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, securing a seventh week as the format’s #1 song.

The song received another ~5,427 plays during the April 19-25 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 56 but keeping the song atop the heap.

Up three places, Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” earns the runner-up position on this week’s listing.

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at #3, and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” spends another week as Hot AC’s #4 song.

Down three levels, Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” claims #5.

Alex warrenBruno MarsHUNTR/XI just mightOlivia dean

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” Officially Rises To #1 At Pop Radio