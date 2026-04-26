Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Earns 7th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” keeps its place atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, securing a seventh week as the format’s #1 song.

The song received another ~5,427 plays during the April 19-25 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 56 but keeping the song atop the heap.

Up three places, Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” earns the runner-up position on this week’s listing.

Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” stays at #3, and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” spends another week as Hot AC’s #4 song.

Down three levels, Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” claims #5.