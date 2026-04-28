Carleigh Bodrug Visits “Good Morning America,” Announces New Book “PlantYou: Quickies”

Morning talk shows often include moments dedicated to cooking, books, or big announcements. A Tuesday “Good Morning America” segment featured all three.

Carleigh Bodrug, the author behind the popular “PlantYou” cookbooks, announced a new edition to her New York Times best-selling series.

Entitled “PlantYou: Quickies,” the book features “140+ nourishing plant-based recipes for busy people.” Befitting that objective and the book’s subtitle, the recipes are of the quick and easy variety — most take less than 30 minutes.

Currently available for pre-order, the new book arrives on September 29.

Along with the book announcement, Bodrug’s “GMA” (and subsequent “GMA3”) visit included recipe showcases for a Ramen Noodle Bake and a Marry Me Orzo Bake.

A video highlight and photo from her big “GMA” announcement follow: