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Carleigh Bodrug Visits “Good Morning America,” Announces New Book “PlantYou: Quickies”

The New York Times best seller announces her next plant-based cookbook.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 4/28/26 - Show coverage of “Good Morning America” on 4/28/26 on ABC. (ABC/PAULA LOBO) Carleigh Bodrug

Morning talk shows often include moments dedicated to cooking, books, or big announcements. A Tuesday “Good Morning America” segment featured all three.

Carleigh Bodrug, the author behind the popular “PlantYou” cookbooks, announced a new edition to her New York Times best-selling series.

Entitled “PlantYou: Quickies,” the book features “140+ nourishing plant-based recipes for busy people.” Befitting that objective and the book’s subtitle, the recipes are of the quick and easy variety — most take less than 30 minutes.

Currently available for pre-order, the new book arrives on September 29.

Along with the book announcement, Bodrug’s “GMA” (and subsequent “GMA3”) visit included recipe showcases for a Ramen Noodle Bake and a Marry Me Orzo Bake.

A video highlight and photo from her big “GMA” announcement follow:

GOOD MORNING AMERICA – 4/28/26 –
Show coverage of “Good Morning America” on 4/28/26 on ABC.
(ABC/PAULA LOBO)
Carleigh Bodrug

abcCarleigh bodruggmagood morning america

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

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