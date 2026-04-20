Quinta Brunson, Darren Criss, Taylor Dearden Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2278 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Quinta Brunson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 20, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns from a two-week hiatus Monday, and the episode features a trio of interview guests.
Quinta Brunson, Darren Criss, and Taylor Dearden all drop by to speak with Jimmy Fallon on the broadcast.
Not content to just feature conversation, the episode also features a musical performance from Thundercat.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the airing, the network shared photos from the taping.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2278 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Quinta Brunson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 20, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2278 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Quinta Brunson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 20, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2278 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Darren Criss during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 20, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2278 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Darren Criss during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 20, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2278 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Taylor Dearden during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 20, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2278 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Taylor Dearden during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, April 20, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2278 — Pictured: Musical guest Thundercat performs on Monday, April 20, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Darren Criss jimmy fallon nbc quinta brunson Taylor dearden the tonight show thundercat
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.