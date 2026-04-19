Special Look: Eileen Gu, Magnus Carlsen Appear During 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

Gold medal Olympic skiing sensation Eileen Gu and chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen were among the many high-profile names at Saturday’s 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

Gu and Carlsen presented the Life Sciences honor during the annual event, which honors achievement in science and took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The celebration saw the crowning of six $3 million prize winners for breakthroughs across life sciences, fundamental physics, and mathematics.

Photos from Eileen and Magnus’ time at the ceremony follow, courtesy of Breakthrough Prize.