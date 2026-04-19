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Special Look: Eileen Gu, Magnus Carlsen Appear During 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

They presented on-stage at Saturday’s show.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: (L-R) Eileen Gu and Magnus Carlsen attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Gold medal Olympic skiing sensation Eileen Gu and chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen were among the many high-profile names at Saturday’s 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony.

Gu and Carlsen presented the Life Sciences honor during the annual event, which honors achievement in science and took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The celebration saw the crowning of six $3 million prize winners for breakthroughs across life sciences, fundamental physics, and mathematics.

Photos from Eileen and Magnus’ time at the ceremony follow, courtesy of Breakthrough Prize.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: (L-R) Eileen Gu, Anthony A. Hyman, Clifford P. Brangwynne, Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences winner and Magnus Carlsen attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: (L-R) Eileen Gu and Magnus Carlsen speak onstage during the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: (L-R) Eileen Gu attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: (L-R) Eileen Gu and Magnus Carlsen attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

breakthrough prizeeileen guMagnus carlsen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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