Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drop Dead” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drop dead” gets off to a lively start at pop radio, receiving an ample showing of support in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Picked up by 175 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “drop dead” dominantly ranks as the format’s most added song.

Lady Gaga & Doechii’s “Runway,” a new option for 18 stations, registers as second-most added. Paper Money’s “Pretty Faces” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 13 pickups.

An add count of 12 slots Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll” in fourth place, while Zara Larsson’s “Lush Life” follows in fifth on the strength of its 9 new playlist adds.

PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” follows in sixth with 8 pickups, and Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” earns seventh with 7 new adds.

With 6 adds each, Harry Styles’ “American Girls,” Bella Kay’s “iloveitiloveitiloveit,” Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings,” and Ye’s “All The Love (featuring Andre Troutman)” tie for eighth-most added.