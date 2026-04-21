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Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drop Dead” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“drop dead” dominantly tops the pop radio add board.

Olivia Rodrigo - drop dead video screenshot | UMG

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drop dead” gets off to a lively start at pop radio, receiving an ample showing of support in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Picked up by 175 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “drop dead” dominantly ranks as the format’s most added song.

Lady Gaga & Doechii’s “Runway,” a new option for 18 stations, registers as second-most added. Paper Money’s “Pretty Faces” takes third on the Mediabase pop add board with 13 pickups.

An add count of 12 slots Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll” in fourth place, while Zara Larsson’s “Lush Life” follows in fifth on the strength of its 9 new playlist adds.

PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” follows in sixth with 8 pickups, and Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” earns seventh with 7 new adds.

With 6 adds each, Harry Styles’ “American Girls,” Bella Kay’s “iloveitiloveitiloveit,” Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings,” and Ye’s “All The Love (featuring Andre Troutman)” tie for eighth-most added.

andre troutmanBella kayBruno Marsdoechiidominic fikedrop deadharry styleskanye westLady GagaMalcolm toddolivia rodrigopinkpantheressyezara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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