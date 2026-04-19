Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 6th As Hot Adult Contemporary Leader

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” holds off Olivia Dean’s surging “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” to retain the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. It concurrently remains a comfortable #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

Its reigns, accordingly, extend to four weeks at the pop format and six at Hot AC.

— “I Just Might” received ~16,665 pop spins during the April 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 65.

The aforementioned “So Easy” holds at #2 with a big airplay gain, while RAYE’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” moves up two spots to #3 despite a slight drop in airplay. Kehlani’s “Folded” ascends three places to #4, and Olivia Dean’s prior single “Man I Need” drops one level to #5.

— Bruno Mars’ single meanwhile garnered ~5,487 tracking week plays at Hot AC (-56).

“Man I Need” stays at the #2 level, while Alex Warren’s enduring “Ordinary” climbs a spot to #3. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (#4, -1) and Olivia Dean’s “So Easy” (#5, =) complete Hot AC’s Top 5.