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Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” Celebrates 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 6th As Hot Adult Contemporary Leader

“I Just Might” holds onto the throne at both formats.

Bruno Mars - I Just Might video screenshot | Atlantic

Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” holds off Olivia Dean’s surging “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” to retain the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. It concurrently remains a comfortable #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

Its reigns, accordingly, extend to four weeks at the pop format and six at Hot AC.

— “I Just Might” received ~16,665 pop spins during the April 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 65.

The aforementioned “So Easy” holds at #2 with a big airplay gain, while RAYE’s “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” moves up two spots to #3 despite a slight drop in airplay. Kehlani’s “Folded” ascends three places to #4, and Olivia Dean’s prior single “Man I Need” drops one level to #5.

— Bruno Mars’ single meanwhile garnered ~5,487 tracking week plays at Hot AC (-56).

“Man I Need” stays at the #2 level, while Alex Warren’s enduring “Ordinary” climbs a spot to #3. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (#4, -1) and Olivia Dean’s “So Easy” (#5, =) complete Hot AC’s Top 5.

Alex warrenBruno MarsHUNTR/XI just mightkehlaniOlivia deanraye

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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