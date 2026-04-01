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First Look: Robert Pattinson & Zendaya, Regé-Jean Page Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Wednesday’s episode also features a performance from 600 Ent.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2276 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actors Robert Pattinson & Zendaya during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To support the release of their new film “The Drama,” stars Robert Pattinson and Zendaya drop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The two jointly appear as lead interview guests on Wednesday’s episode.

Regé-Jean Page also appears for a chat on the broadcast, in his case supporting “You, Me & Tuscany.” Later, members of the 600 Ent roster take the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to that broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2276 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Regé-Jean Page during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2276 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Regé-Jean Page during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2276 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Regé-Jean Page during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2276 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Robert Pattinson & Zendaya during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2276 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Robert Pattinson & Zendaya during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2276 — Pictured: Musical guest 600 ENT ft. BigXthaPlug, Ro$ama, Yung Hood, & PB perform on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

jimmy fallonnbcRegé-Jean Pagethe tonight showzendaya

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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