First Look: Robert Pattinson & Zendaya, Regé-Jean Page Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

To support the release of their new film “The Drama,” stars Robert Pattinson and Zendaya drop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The two jointly appear as lead interview guests on Wednesday’s episode.

Regé-Jean Page also appears for a chat on the broadcast, in his case supporting “You, Me & Tuscany.” Later, members of the 600 Ent roster take the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to that broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.