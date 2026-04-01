First Look: Tems Performs On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” concludes with a performance by Tems.

The Nigerian artist delivers an eagerly anticipated musical moment on the broadcast, capping an episode that also features two compelling interviews.

Both Cameron Diaz and Dan Levy appear as those interview guests.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC (with potential NBA-related delays in some markets). Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping.

That first look at Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” follows: