First Look: Tems Performs On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2275 -- Pictured: Musical guest Tems performs on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” concludes with a performance by Tems.
The Nigerian artist delivers an eagerly anticipated musical moment on the broadcast, capping an episode that also features two compelling interviews.
Both Cameron Diaz and Dan Levy appear as those interview guests.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC (with potential NBA-related delays in some markets). Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping.
That first look at Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” follows:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2275 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Dan Levy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2275 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Cameron Diaz during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2275 — Pictured: Musical guest Tems performs on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2275 — Pictured: Musical guest Tems performs on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2275 — Pictured: Musical guest Tems performs on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
jimmy fallon nbc tems the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
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