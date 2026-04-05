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Oskar Med K & Haley Joelle’s “i think i’m addicted” Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

The collaboration rises one spot to #1.

oskar med k - feel album cover | 7CULT Records

oskar med k & Haley Joelle’s collaborative “i think i’m addicted” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Up one place from last week, the song earns the top spot thanks to the ~553 spins it received during the March 29-April 4 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 7.

Illenium & Ellie Goulding’s “Don’t Want Your Love” rises two places to #2, while Calvin Harris & Kasabian’s “Release The Pressure” jumps two levels to #3.

Jonas Blue & Malive’s “Edge Of Desire” drops from #1 to #4, and Bonnie x Clyde’s “What Love Can Do” descends from #3 to #5.

bonnie x clydecalvin harrisellie gouldinghaley joelleilleniumjonas bluekasabianmaliveoskar med k

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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