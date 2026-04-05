Oskar Med K & Haley Joelle’s “i think i’m addicted” Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

oskar med k & Haley Joelle’s collaborative “i think i’m addicted” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
Up one place from last week, the song earns the top spot thanks to the ~553 spins it received during the March 29-April 4 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 7.
Illenium & Ellie Goulding’s “Don’t Want Your Love” rises two places to #2, while Calvin Harris & Kasabian’s “Release The Pressure” jumps two levels to #3.
Jonas Blue & Malive’s “Edge Of Desire” drops from #1 to #4, and Bonnie x Clyde’s “What Love Can Do” descends from #3 to #5.