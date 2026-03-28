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Sara Landry, Ashlyn Bischoff, Jamie Sharpe, More Attend NYLON & GHOST’s Dance 100 Party In Miami

John Summit was the headline DJ during Thursday’s celebration.

Sara Landry @ NYLON House Inaugural Dance 100 Celebration Featuring John Summit in Miami | Diana Zapata/BFA.com

When a major pop culture event is taking place, one can consistently rely on NYLON to level-up the celebration.

That happened this Thursday, when NYLON partnered with GHOST Energy for the inaugural NYLON House Dance 100 party.

With John Summit as the headline DJ and numerous high-profile entertainers, influencers, and tastemakers in attendance, the event provided an electric start to what is certain to be a memorable week. Belvedere Vodka provided drinks during the celebration.

Along with John Summit in the booth, the event welcomed a high-profile DJ-producer in Sara Landry. Other notables in attendance included Ashlyn Bischoff, Meghan Bischoff, Georgia-Rose, KatanaKoge, Diana Alekseyenko, Jamie Sharpe, and more.

“Miami Music Week is the perfect moment to debut our first Dance 100,” said NYLON’s Lauren McCarthy. “Tonight brought together the artists and insiders shaping where dance music is headed, and we’re proud to recognize the talent driving the culture forward.”

Photos follow, courtesy of NYLON:

Georgia-Rose, Meghan Bischoff, Ashlyn Bischoff, Amanda Carroll @ NYLON House Inaugural Dance 100 Celebration Featuring John Summit in Miami | Diana Zapata/BFA.com
Georgia-Rose, Meghan Bischoff, Ashlyn Bischoff, Amanda Carroll @ NYLON House Inaugural Dance 100 Celebration Featuring John Summit in Miami | Diana Zapata/BFA.com
KatanaKoge and Diana Alekseyenko @ NYLON House Inaugural Dance 100 Celebration Featuring John Summit in Miami | Diana Zapata/BFA.com
KatanaKoge and Diana Alekseyenko @ NYLON House Inaugural Dance 100 Celebration Featuring John Summit in Miami | Diana Zapata/BFA.com
Jamie Sharpe @ NYLON House Inaugural Dance 100 Celebration Featuring John Summit in Miami | Diana Zapata/BFA.com
Sara Landry @ NYLON House Inaugural Dance 100 Celebration Featuring John Summit in Miami | Diana Zapata/BFA.com
Sara Landry @ NYLON House Inaugural Dance 100 Celebration Featuring John Summit in Miami | Diana Zapata/BFA.com
NYLON House Inaugural Dance 100 Celebration Featuring John Summit in Miami | Diana Zapata/BFA.com
NYLON House Inaugural Dance 100 Celebration Featuring John Summit in Miami | Diana Zapata/BFA.com
NYLON House Inaugural Dance 100 Celebration Featuring John Summit in Miami | Diana Zapata/BFA.com

Ashlyn bischoffjohn summitnylonSara landry

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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