Wet Leg’s “mangetout” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Wet Leg’s “mangetout” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “mangetout” earns #1 thanks to the ~2,267 spins it received during the March 22-28 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 143.
Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week.
Turnstile’s “LOOK OUT FOR ME” stays at #3, while Edgehill’s “Doubletake” spends another week as alternative radio’s #4 song. The Neighbourhood’s “Hula Girl” concurrently rises a level, earning #5 on the chart.