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Wet Leg’s “mangetout” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Wet Leg’s single reaches #1 on this week’s chart.

Wet Leg - mangetout YouTube audio screenshot | Domino

Wet Leg’s “mangetout” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “mangetout” earns #1 thanks to the ~2,267 spins it received during the March 22-28 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 143.

Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week.

Turnstile’s “LOOK OUT FOR ME” stays at #3, while Edgehill’s “Doubletake” spends another week as alternative radio’s #4 song. The Neighbourhood’s “Hula Girl” concurrently rises a level, earning #5 on the chart.

edgehillmangetoutnoah kahanthe neighbourhoodturnstilewet leg

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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