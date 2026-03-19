First Look: Anya Taylor-Joy Appears On Thursday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1783 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anya Taylor-Joy during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 19, 2026 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
One day after celebrating
the launch of a Princess Peach mural in New York City, Anya Taylor-Joy makes a late-night television appearance.
The actress appears on Thursday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The lead interview guest, Anya chats about “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.”
Thursday’s edition of “Late Night” also features an interview with Shawn Hatosy.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 12:35 AM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos for Thursday night’s broadcast follow, courtesy of the network.
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1783 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anya Taylor-Joy during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 19, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1783 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anya Taylor-Joy during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 19, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1783 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anya Taylor-Joy during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 19, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1783 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Shawn Hatosy during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 19, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1783 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Shawn Hatosy during an interview with host Seth Meyers on March 19, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
anya taylor-joy late night nbc seth meyers Shawn hatosy
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