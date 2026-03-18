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First Look: Tom Brady, Derrick White, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode also features Linda Cardellini and Katie Boyle.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2267 -- Pictured: (l-r) Former pro football player Tom Brady during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

The greatest football player of all time makes an appearance on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Indeed, Tom Brady drops by for an interview on the episode. The appearance comes in support of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

The episode also features another Boston-area sports champion, as active Celtics star Derrick White drops by for an interview. Linda Cardellini also chats with Fallon, while Katie Boyle delivers stand-up comedy.

The episode was to begin at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2267 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon, pro football player Tom Brady, and The Roots during Tom Brady Breaks Records on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2267 — Pictured: (l-r) Former pro football player Tom Brady teaches host Jimmy Fallon how to throw a football on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2267 — Pictured: (l-r) Former pro football player Tom Brady during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2267 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Linda Cardellini during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2267 — Pictured: (l-r) Pro basketball player Derrick White during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2267 — Pictured: (l-r) Pro basketball player Derrick White during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2267 — Pictured: Comedian Katie Boyle performs on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

derrick whitejimmy fallonKatie boylelinda cardellininbcthe tonight showtom brady

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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