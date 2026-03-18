First Look: Tom Brady, Derrick White, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2267 -- Pictured: (l-r) Former pro football player Tom Brady during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
The greatest football player of all time makes an appearance on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Indeed, Tom Brady drops by for an interview on the episode. The appearance comes in support of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.
The episode also features another Boston-area sports champion, as active Celtics star Derrick White drops by for an interview. Linda Cardellini also chats with Fallon, while Katie Boyle delivers stand-up comedy.
The episode was to begin at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
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