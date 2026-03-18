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Early Look: Sarah Pidgeon, Alex Aster Appear On Wednesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The “Love Story” star chats on Wednesday’s episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5112 -- Pictured: Sarah Pidgeon -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Sarah Pidgeon, who stars as Carolyn Bessette on FX’s “Love Story,” drops by Wednesday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The actress chats about the show and more on the episode, which also features an appearance from author Alex Aster.

The loaded episode also features Adrien Brody and a Kellyoke encore of “Blinding Lights.”

Filmed in advance, it will air during the day on Wednesday. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the taping:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5112 — Pictured: Sarah Pidgeon — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5112 — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Pidgeon, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5112 — Pictured: Sarah Pidgeon — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5112 — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Pidgeon, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5112 — Pictured: (l-r) Alex Aster, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Alex asterSarah pidgeonthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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