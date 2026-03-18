Early Look: Sarah Pidgeon, Alex Aster Appear On Wednesday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5112 -- Pictured: Sarah Pidgeon -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Sarah Pidgeon, who stars as Carolyn Bessette on FX’s “Love Story,” drops by Wednesday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
The actress chats about the show and more on the episode, which also features an appearance from author Alex Aster.
The loaded episode also features Adrien Brody and a Kellyoke encore of “Blinding Lights.”
Filmed in advance, it will air during the day on Wednesday. Check local listings for the start time in your market.
For now, enjoy first-look photos from the taping:
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5112 — Pictured: Sarah Pidgeon — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5112 — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Pidgeon, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5112 — Pictured: Sarah Pidgeon — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5112 — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Pidgeon, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5112 — Pictured: (l-r) Alex Aster, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Alex aster Sarah pidgeon the kelly clarkson show
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