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Harry Styles’ “American Girls” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Harry Styles single captures interest at the pop radio format.

Harry Styles - American Girls video screenshot | Columbia

Harry Styles’ friends are in love with American Girls, and many pop radio stations are in love with his song about that reality.

Styles’ new single “American Girls” won support from 49 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, ranking as the format’s most added song.

A new option for 36 stations, Alex Warren’s “Fever Dream” follows as second-most added.

Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” lands in third with 31 pickups, Lil Uzi Vert’s “What You Saying” takes fourth with 26 adds, and Jason Derulo’s “Sexy For Me” registers as fifth-most added with 25 playlist pickups.

Other notables on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board: Skinz’ “Poison Ivy” (21 adds, 6th-most), BLACKPINK’s “GO” (15 adds, 7th-most, tie), Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” (15 adds, 7th-most, tie), PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” (14 adds, 9th-most), Doja Cat’s “Gorgeous” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Girlset’s “Tweak” (12 adds, 10th-most, tie).

Alex warrenamerican girlsblackpinkBruno Marsdoja catgirlsetharry stylesjason derulolil uzi vertnoah kahanpinkpantheressskinzzara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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