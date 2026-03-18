Caitriona Balfe Drops By Thursday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Advance Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5105 -- Pictured: Caitriona Balfe -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Thursday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features an appearance by Caitríona Balfe.
Balfe appears for an interview as her series “Outlander” airs its final season on Starz.
Thursday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” also welcomes Jamie Lee Curtis and Shanti Bhavan for appearances. The Kellyoke Encore spotlights Ella Langley’s “Weren’t For The Wind.”
Filmed earlier this year, the episode will air during the day on Thursday. Local listings will provide the start time and broadcast details in your market.
First-look photos from the taping follow:
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5105 — Pictured: Caitriona Balfe — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5105 — Pictured: (l-r) Caitriona Balfe, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5105 — Pictured: Caitriona Balfe — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5105 — Pictured: (l-r) Dr. Abraham George, Shilpa, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
caitriona balfe the kelly clarkson show
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