BTS Set For Interview & Performance On March 25 “Fallon,” Another Performance On March 26

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1211 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook of BTS, with host Jimmy Fallon and V, RM, SUGA, and J-Hope of BTS in Grand Central Terminal on February 24, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
As release week for the group’s new album “ARIRANG” comes to a close, BTS will make a pair of appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The group will first appear on the March 25 episode, chatting with Jimmy Fallon and then performing a new song from the album. A second BTS performance will then air as part of the March 26 broadcast.
The March 25 episode will also feature Ariana DeBose. Charlie Day and Chris Pratt will be the fellow guests on March 26.
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