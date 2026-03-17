First Look: Lea Michele Delivers “Chess” Performance On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”)

The current Broadway revival of “Chess” receives a spotlight on Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” as current star Lea Michele leads a performance on the CBS late-night talk show.

The performance closes an episode that also features two interview guests; Elijah Wood and David Alan Grier both chat with the titular host.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The “Chess” performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos from the taping follow, courtesy of CBS: