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First Look: Lea Michele Delivers “Chess” Performance On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”)

The singer and actress performs on Tuesday’s episode.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Chess Featuring Lea Michele during Tuesday’s March 17, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The current Broadway revival of “Chess” receives a spotlight on Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” as current star Lea Michele leads a performance on the CBS late-night talk show.

The performance closes an episode that also features two interview guests; Elijah Wood and David Alan Grier both chat with the titular host.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The “Chess” performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos from the taping follow, courtesy of CBS:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Chess Featuring Lea Michele during Tuesday’s March 17, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Chess Featuring Lea Michele during Tuesday’s March 17, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Chess Featuring Lea Michele during Tuesday’s March 17, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Chess Featuring Lea Michele during Tuesday’s March 17, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbschesslea michelestephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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