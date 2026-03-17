Cardi B, Alix Earle, Tyrese Maxey, Snail Mail Confirmed For March 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC just released the lineup for the March 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and it is of the stacked variety.

Hip-hop superstar Cardi B will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest. Pop culture sensation and mogul Alix Earle will also appear for an interview, as well Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

The episode will close with a performance by Snail Mail.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” guests include Tom Brady (March 17), Linda Cardellini (March 17), Derrick White (March 17), Katie Boyle (March 17), Kerry Washington (March 18), Riz Ahmed (March 18), Taylor Frankie Paul (March 18), Julia Cumming (March 18), Johnny Knoxville (March 19), Dwyane Wade (March 19), Jill Scott (March 19), Taraji P Henson (March 23), Cedric The Entertainer (March 23), Camila Morrone (March 23), and Flea (March 23).