First Look: Demi Lovato Chats, Performs, Plays Game On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2266 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato and host Jimmy Fallon during Musical Genre Challenge on Monday, March 16, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is all new, and Demi Lovato earns the spotlight throughout the broadcast.
The entertainment superstar first appears for an interview, joining host Jimmy Fallon for a chat about various topics. Lovato and Fallon also play a “Musical Genre Challenge.”
Later, Lovato delivers the show-closing musical performance.
Monday’s “Tonight Show,” which is to air at 11:35PM ET/PT, also features interviews with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Daniel Arsham. First-look photos from the official taping follow, courtesy of NBC.
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