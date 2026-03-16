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First Look: Demi Lovato Chats, Performs, Plays Game On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Demi Lovato plays a big role on Monday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2266 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato and host Jimmy Fallon during Musical Genre Challenge on Monday, March 16, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is all new, and Demi Lovato earns the spotlight throughout the broadcast.

The entertainment superstar first appears for an interview, joining host Jimmy Fallon for a chat about various topics. Lovato and Fallon also play a “Musical Genre Challenge.”

Later, Lovato delivers the show-closing musical performance.

Monday’s “Tonight Show,” which is to air at 11:35PM ET/PT, also features interviews with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Daniel Arsham. First-look photos from the official taping follow, courtesy of NBC.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2266 — Pictured: (l-r) Visual artist Daniel Arsham during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 16, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2266 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 16, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2266 — Pictured: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato performs on Monday, March 16, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2266 — Pictured: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato performs on Monday, March 16, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2266 — Pictured: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato performs on Monday, March 16, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2266 — Pictured: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato performs on Monday, March 16, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2266 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato and host Jimmy Fallon during Musical Genre Challenge on Monday, March 16, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2266 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato and host Jimmy Fallon during Musical Genre Challenge on Monday, March 16, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

demi lovatojimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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