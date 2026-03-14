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Noah Kahan’s “Porch Light” Debuts At #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Noah Kahan remains a mainstream music force.

Noah Kahan - Porch Light video screenshot | UMG

Further solidifying himself as a force among music fans, Noah Kahan scores the #1 position on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, March 13.

The artist’s new “Porch Light” debuts atop the listing, thanks to the 1.79 million American streams it received on opening day.

“Porch Light” follows the title track as the second consecutive song from Kahan’s new album “The Great Divide” to debut atop the Spotify listing.

“Porch Light” is the only new entry to land inside the chart’s Top 30; Kacey Musgraves’ “Dry Spell,” the next-highest arrival, starts at #32.

noah kahanporch lightthe great divide

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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