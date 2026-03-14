Noah Kahan’s “Porch Light” Debuts At #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Further solidifying himself as a force among music fans, Noah Kahan scores the #1 position on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, March 13.

The artist’s new “Porch Light” debuts atop the listing, thanks to the 1.79 million American streams it received on opening day.

“Porch Light” follows the title track as the second consecutive song from Kahan’s new album “The Great Divide” to debut atop the Spotify listing.

“Porch Light” is the only new entry to land inside the chart’s Top 30; Kacey Musgraves’ “Dry Spell,” the next-highest arrival, starts at #32.