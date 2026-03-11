First Look: Mason Gooding Appears On Jennifer Hudson Show, Talks About Video With LISA & Tyla

“Scream 7” star Mason Gooding drops by Thursday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The actor shares a behind-the-scenes story from the new film, while also reflecting on an epic gift he received from Shaquille O’Neal.

During the interview, Gooding also chats about his experience improving in the “WHEN I’M WITH YOU” music video with LISA and Tyla.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Thursday. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

First-look photos are already available.