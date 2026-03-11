Early Look: Emma Chamberlain Appears On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2264 -- Pictured: (l-r) Influencer Emma Chamberlain during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Social media sensation and “Forbidden Fruits” star Emma Chamberlain makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Chamberlain appears on Wednesday’s edition of the talk show, chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
The episode also features an interview with Uma Thurman. Later, Derrick Stroup takes the stage for stand-up comedy.
Filmed in advance of Wednesday night, the full episode will hit the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of first-look photos from the taping.
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