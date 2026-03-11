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Early Look: Emma Chamberlain Appears On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode also features Uma Thurman and Derrick Stroup.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2264 -- Pictured: (l-r) Influencer Emma Chamberlain during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Social media sensation and “Forbidden Fruits” star Emma Chamberlain makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Chamberlain appears on Wednesday’s edition of the talk show, chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.

The episode also features an interview with Uma Thurman. Later, Derrick Stroup takes the stage for stand-up comedy.

Filmed in advance of Wednesday night, the full episode will hit the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of first-look photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2264 — Pictured: (l-r) Influencer Emma Chamberlain during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2264 — Pictured: (l-r) Influencer Emma Chamberlain and host Jimmy Fallon during Best Thing Ever on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2264 — Pictured: (l-r) Influencer Emma Chamberlain during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2264 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Uma Thurman during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2264 — Pictured: Comedian Derrick Stroup performs on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Emma chamberlainjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight showuma thurman

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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