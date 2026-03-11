Caroline Harvey, Jack Hughes Brought Endearing Energy, And Gold Medals, To Raising Cane’s For Celebratory Shift

“The key base is always enjoying it, having fun. If you don’t enjoy what you do, in anything you do, you’re not going to be successful.”

In sharing that mindset with reporters during a celebratory “shift” at the flagship Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers in Times Square this Monday, NHL star and Olympic hockey hero Jack Hughes revealed why he has been successful. He revealed why he was able to put in the tireless work, endure every challenge, and thrive – without any guarantee of a professional career, let alone a gold medal, at the end of the proverbial path.

He also revealed why the incredible fame and admiration that has come with his team’s success has not changed who he is. Throughout the appearance, Hughes came across as an undeniably humble, authentic athlete who loves getting to play hockey.

“Honestly, [the post-Olympics experience has not been] that wild,” shared Hughes. “[I’m] still just a hockey player. We enjoyed [the rush] for a couple of days, but then it was back to normalcy.”

Caroline Harvey, the tournament MVP and a standout member of the gold medal-winning US Women’s national hockey team, shared Hughes’ sentiment. Present for the shift herself, the WCHA player of the year was immensely humble and accessible in her own right. She, too, is driven by her love for hockey – not by the opportunity to bask in the glory of being a famous hockey player and Olympic sensation.

“We took some days to celebrate, [but it] didn’t change much,” added Harvey. “And now [we’re] back into [NC Women’s] playoff season.”

That does not mean either is downplaying the significance of the moment. The US Men’s and Women’s teams both won gold medals at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics – and in both cases defeated Canada by a score of 2-1 in overtime. It was the first time the US men’s and women’s teams won gold in the same year, and it made for a massive statement about the global prowess of American hockey.

Indeed, they are very excited about what it means for themselves, for each other’s team, for the sport of hockey, and for America overall.

“[I’m] just super proud to be American and [have] done what we did,” said Harvey. “The Olympics brought a lot of attention to women’s hockey, and it’s been such an exciting time because of that. It’s so special to be part of this experience, and to be going into the league during a time like this.”

“Since we’ve come back to the US, we feel the love,” noted Hughes. “People are so pumped for us, and all the people on the streets are just like ‘thank you.’ They’re so fired up, and that’s the best thing for us to hear. So that’s probably the best part of coming home.”

That excitement fueled a memorable “shift” for Hughes and Harvey, who were full of joy as they interacted with reporters, filmed social content, and worked with the Raising Cane’s crew to meet fans and serve Box Combos. Both brought their gold medals along.

The respect they had for each other was also evident, as they seamlessly oscillated between shared laughs and conversations about recent games.

