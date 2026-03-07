Giorgia Whigham, Charly Jordan, Bailey Taylor Stun At Season 2 “Ted” Premiere Party

TED -- Season 2 Party -- Pictured: Giorgia Whigham at The Gutter, New York on March 5, 2026 -- (Photo by: Noam Galai/Peacock)
The eagerly anticipated second season of “Ted” is finally here, and notables attended a celebratory premiere Thursday night.
The guest list included star Giorgia Whigham, Charly Jordan, and Bailey Taylor. All looked characteristically beautiful at the event, which took place at The Gutter in New York.
All eight episodes of the second season are now streaming on Peacock. The show is a series adaptation of the popular film of the same name.
Photos of the aforementioned women at Thursday’s premiere follow.
TED — Season 2 Party — Pictured: Charly Jordan at The Gutter, New York on March 5, 2026 — (Photo by: Krista Schlueter/Peacock)
TED — Season 2 Party — Pictured: Giorgia Whigham at The Gutter, New York on March 5, 2026 — (Photo by: Krista Schlueter/Peacock)
TED — Season 2 Party — Pictured: Bailey Taylor at The Gutter, New York on March 5, 2026 — (Photo by: Noam Galai/Peacock)
