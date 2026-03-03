Alex Warren’s “Fever Dream” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

A recent radio force, Alex Warren is attracting interest in his newest single.
Picked up by 66 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Fever Dream” ranks as the format’s most added song.
BLACKPINK’s new “GO” follows in second place with 40 adds, while Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll” rides an add count of 27 to earn third on the Mediabase pop radio add board.
Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” takes fourth place with 23 pickups; Bruno Mars’ “Cha Cha Cha” lands in fifth with 18.
This week’s other notable pop radio options: Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” (17 adds, 6th-most), Bruno Mars’ “God Was Showing Off” (15 adds, 7th-most, tie), Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” (15 adds, 7th-most, tie), PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” (14 adds, 9th-most), and Bad Bunny’s “DtMF” (9 adds, 10th-most).