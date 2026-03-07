in Music News

Songs From Harry Styles’ “Kiss All The Time” Form Top 9 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Nothing from the new album appears below #14.

Harry Styles - Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally cover | Columbia

Harry Styles’ new “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally” unsurprisingly attracted ample first-day interest from music fans.

The album fared particularly well on the US Spotify platform, with its tracks claiming the entire Top 9 on the chart for Friday, March 6. The balance of the album appears inside the Top 14.

Positioned as the new playlist focus track, “American Girls” earns #1 on the listing with 2.87 million first-day US streams.

“Ready, Steady, Go!” (#2), “Are You Listening Yet?” (#3), “Taste Back” (#4), and “Coming Up Roses” (#5) complete the Top 5.

“The Waiting Game” (#6), “Pop” (#7), “Season 2 Weight Loss” (#8) all debut prominently, while pre-release single “Aperture” rockets seventy-four places to #9.

“Dance No More” (#11), “Paint By Numbers” (#13), and “Carla’s Song” (#14) give the album its remaining US chart representation.

— The album also fared well globally, with “American Girls” and “Ready, Steady, Go!” debuting at #1 and #2 on Friday’s Global Spotify chart.

Nothing from the album appears lower than #22 on that listing.

american girlsharry styleskiss all the time disco occasionallyready steady go

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

