Sydney Thomas Stuns At NYLON House Celebration, Presented By e.l.f. Cosmetics During Miami Art Week

Immensely popular social sensation Sydney Thomas has officially made her presence felt at Miami Art Week.
The model and influencer, who rocketed to superstardom after appearing as a ring card girl during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, attended Friday’s NYLON House celebration, which was presented by e.l.f. cosmetics.
One of several star-studded NYLON events this week, the celebration featured music from Adriatique and Ellie Goulding. Dozens of high-profile entertainers, social media stars, and fashion tastemakers attended the proceedings.
Thomas’ beauty is well-documented, and she lived up to that reputation with a stunning look at Friday’s event. Photos follow.