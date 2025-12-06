in Culture News, Hot On Social

Sydney Thomas Stuns At NYLON House Celebration, Presented By e.l.f. Cosmetics During Miami Art Week

Sydney Thomas looked beautiful at Friday’s high-profile event.

Sydney Thomas | Photo by Kyle Goldberg/BFA, courtesy of NYLON

Immensely popular social sensation Sydney Thomas has officially made her presence felt at Miami Art Week.

The model and influencer, who rocketed to superstardom after appearing as a ring card girl during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, attended Friday’s NYLON House celebration, which was presented by e.l.f. cosmetics.

One of several star-studded NYLON events this week, the celebration featured music from Adriatique and Ellie Goulding. Dozens of high-profile entertainers, social media stars, and fashion tastemakers attended the proceedings.

Thomas’ beauty is well-documented, and she lived up to that reputation with a stunning look at Friday’s event. Photos follow.

Sydney Thomas | Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA, courtesy of NYLON
Sydney Thomas | Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA, courtesy of NYLON
Sydney Thomas | Photo by Kyle Goldberg/BFA, courtesy of NYLON
Sydney Thomas | Photo by Kyle Goldberg/BFA, courtesy of NYLON

