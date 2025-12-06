Madison Poveromo, Ali Cole Spotted At NYLON x GARAGE’s Miami Art Week Yacht Party

The 2025 iteration of Miami Art Week is officially underway, and it has already played host to numerous noteworthy parties and brand activations.

The list of celebrations included a sunset party on the Gene Chaser Yacht Thursday. NYLON and GARAGE teamed for the party, which featured Xandra Pohl as DJ and dozens of noteworthy attendees.

Madison Poveromo and Ali Cole were among those to make their presence felt at the event, shining in respective white and red ensembles. Photos of their looks follow.

The party was one of several NYLON moments set for Miami Art Week;