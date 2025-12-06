in Culture News

Alix Earle, Ashtin Earle Slay At NYLON House Miami Art Week Party, Presented By e.l.f. Cosmetics

The Earle sisters looked fantastic at the Miami-based party.

Photo by Kyle Goldberg/BFA, courtesy of NYLON

Pop culture phenomenon Alix Earle rose to fame while studying at the University of Miami. This week, she returned to the city to celebrate Miami Art Week.

She has already delivered some major moments, one of which came at Friday’s NYLON House celebration. Presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, the high-profile event featured music, brand activations, and a very star-studded guest list.

Alix looked characteristically fantastic at the event, as did her sister and fellow social star Ashtin Earle. Photos chronicling their latest event slays follow, courtesy of NYLON.

Photo by Kyle Goldberg/BFA, courtesy of NYLON
Photo by Kyle Goldberg/BFA, courtesy of NYLON
Photo by Kyle Goldberg/BFA, courtesy of NYLON

