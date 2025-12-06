Alix Earle, Ashtin Earle Slay At NYLON House Miami Art Week Party, Presented By e.l.f. Cosmetics

Pop culture phenomenon Alix Earle rose to fame while studying at the University of Miami. This week, she returned to the city to celebrate Miami Art Week.
She has already delivered some major moments, one of which came at Friday’s NYLON House celebration. Presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, the high-profile event featured music, brand activations, and a very star-studded guest list.
Alix looked characteristically fantastic at the event, as did her sister and fellow social star Ashtin Earle. Photos chronicling their latest event slays follow, courtesy of NYLON.
