Maddi Reese Wows In Yellow At NYLON House, Presented By e.l.f. Cosmetics During Miami Art Week

The “Southern Hospitality” star looked incredible at Friday’s party.

Maddi Reese | Photo by Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON

One of the highest-profile Miami Art Week parties took place Friday night, as NYLON House welcomed dozens of high-profile entertainment, social media, and fashion tastemakers.

The guest list included “Southern Hospitality” breakout Maddi Reese, who looked stunning in a yellow dress at the celebration.

Presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, the event featured fun brand activations and a DJ set from Adriatique. Ellie Goulding also delivered a surprise performance at the function.

“Tonight, NYLON brought the heat to Miami Art Week in signature NYLON style – top tier talent, music, art, culture, and a new issue,” said NYLON editor-in-chief Lauren McCarthy.

Photos of Maddi Reese’s appearance follow.

Maddi Reese | Photo by Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON
Maddi Reese | Photo by Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON

