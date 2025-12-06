in Culture News

Lori Harvey, Justine Skye Look Incredible At NYLON House Miami Art Week Celebration, Presented By e.l.f. Cosmetics

Both women looked fantastic at Friday’s high-profile Miami Art Week event.

Justine Skye and Lori Harvey | Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON

Widely known for their breathtaking looks, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye unsurprisingly slayed at one of Friday’s biggest Miami Art Week events.

NYLON House, the event in question, played host to Harvey, Skye, and dozens of industry tastemakers who were in Miami for the iconic December celebration. Harvey wowed in a red dress, while Skye rocked a striking blue shirt and yellow skirt.

Adriatique and Ellie Goulding provided music for the party, which marked the latest in the NYLON House series.

Photos from the event follow.

Justine Skye and Lori Harvey | Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON
Lori Harvey | Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON
Justine Skye | Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON
Justine Skye | Photo by Kyle Goldberg/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON
Lori Harvey | Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON
Justine Skye and Lori Harvey | Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON

