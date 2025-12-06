Lori Harvey, Justine Skye Look Incredible At NYLON House Miami Art Week Celebration, Presented By e.l.f. Cosmetics

Justine Skye and Lori Harvey | Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA.com, courtesy of NYLON
Widely known for their breathtaking looks, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye unsurprisingly slayed at one of Friday’s biggest Miami Art Week events.
NYLON House, the event in question, played host to Harvey, Skye, and dozens of industry tastemakers who were in Miami for the iconic December celebration. Harvey wowed in a red dress, while Skye rocked a striking blue shirt and yellow skirt.
Adriatique and Ellie Goulding provided music for the party, which marked the latest in the NYLON House series.
