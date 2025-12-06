in Culture News

Alexis Lete Celebrates Miami Art Week At NYLON House Party, Presented By e.l.f. Cosmetics

The multi-faceted entertainment personality looked stunning at Friday’s party.

Alexis Lete | Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA, courtesy of NYLON

Accomplished in volleyball, reality television, pageants, WWE, modeling, and social media, Alexis Lete has established an undeniable presence in pop culture circles.

Friday, she joined dozens of other notables at the Miami Art Week edition of NYLON House.

Presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, the party featured music from Adriatique and Ellie Goulding, memorable brand activations, and one of the most star-studded guest lists for any Miami Art Week event.

Alexis rocked a memorable look, emerging as a style standout at the celebration. Photos follow, courtesy of NYLON.

Alexis Lete | Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA, courtesy of NYLON
Alexis Lete | Photo by Marc Patrick/BFA, courtesy of NYLON

Alexis letenylon

