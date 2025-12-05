Brighton Sharbino, Saxon Sharbino Attend NYLON’s Miami Art Week Yacht Party With GARAGE, Afterparty With Capital One

NYLON kicked off Miami Art Week in a big way, hosting a sunset yacht party with GARAGE and an afterparty with Capital One.

Actresses Saxon Sharbino and Brighton Sharbino, who routinely stun at NYLON’s industry events, made their presence felt at both functions. Photos from their appearance follow, courtesy of NYLON.

With Xandra Pohl as its star DJ, the earlier NYLON MEMBERSHIP party took place on the Gene Machine yacht at Island Gardens. The afterparty took place at The Shelborne by Proper and featured music from PAWSA.

Stay tuned to Headline Planet for more coverage from the NYLON party and other Miami Art Week events.