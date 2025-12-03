in TV News

First Look: Noah Schnapp, Gwen Stefani, Amanda Gorman Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Gwen Stefani appears for an interview and performance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2224 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

As the new season of “Stranger Things” consumes pop culture dialogue, star Noah Schnapp drops by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Schnapp appears as the lead interview guest on Wednesday’s episode.

Wednesday’s broadcast additionally features an appearance by Gwen Stefani, who chats and performs. Amanda Gorman also drops by for an interview.

The episode will hit the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping.

That “first look” at Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” follows.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2224 — Pictured: (l-r) Poet & activist Amanda Gorman during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2224 — Pictured: Musical guest Gwen Stefani performs on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2224 — Pictured: Musical guest Gwen Stefani performs on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2224 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Noah Schnapp during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
