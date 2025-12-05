Chloee Tinnin, Olivia Whitlock Celebrate Miami Art Week At NYLON x GARAGE Yacht Party, NYLON x Capital One Afterparty

Models Chloee Tinnin and Olivia Whitlock routinely shine on runways. Thursday, they made their respective presences felt at NYLON’s Miami Art Week activations.

Both looked characteristically stunning at the events.

The first stop was the NYLON MEMBERSHIP sunset yacht party, which the publication and cultural institution hosted alongside GARAGE. Later, NYLON partnered with Capital One for an afterparty at The Shelborne By Proper.

Featuring a variety of noteworthy social creators, models, entertainers, and reality TV personalities, Thursday’s events continued NYLON’s trend of hosting celebrations in conjunction with major pop culture moments.

Photos of Chloee and Olivia at the NYLON celebrations, including shots with Leo Victor and Kendall Washington, appear below.