Serena Page Wows On Red Carpet At “Wicked For Good” Premiere In New York City

Many high-profile guests attended Monday’s premiere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Serena Page attends as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The release of “Wicked For Good” is almost upon us, which means premiere events are happening in major markets.

Monday night, a premiere took place in New York City. The event featured a variety of high-profile guests, both connected to the film and the entertainment industry at large.

“Love Island” winner Serena Page was among those in attendance, wowing in a black dress on the premiere’s red carpet.

Following the event, Universal Pictures issued press photos from the occasion. The film opens this Friday, November 21.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Serena Page attends as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

