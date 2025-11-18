Serena Page Wows On Red Carpet At “Wicked For Good” Premiere In New York City

The release of “Wicked For Good” is almost upon us, which means premiere events are happening in major markets.

Monday night, a premiere took place in New York City. The event featured a variety of high-profile guests, both connected to the film and the entertainment industry at large.

“Love Island” winner Serena Page was among those in attendance, wowing in a black dress on the premiere’s red carpet.

Following the event, Universal Pictures issued press photos from the occasion. The film opens this Friday, November 21.