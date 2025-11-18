in Culture News, Movie News

Courtney Antalek Looks Beautiful At New York Premiere of “Wicked For Good”

The model and influencer looked stunning at Monday’s event.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Courtney Antalek attends as Universal Pictures proudly presents the WICKED FOR GOOD US Premiere on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Spotlighted in a past Headline Planet feature, Courtney Antalek routinely makes her presence felt at high-profile industry events.

One such example came Monday, when the model-influencer attended the New York City premiere of “Wicked For Good.”

Antalek looked unsurprisingly stunning at the event, wowing in a dress from Arcina Ori.

Antalek was one of many pop culture and entertainment notables at Monday’s premiere, which previews this Friday’s wide release of the film. Given the success of the prior film and the immense buzz building ahead of Friday’s launch, “Wicked For Good” appears set to make a major box office splash.

Photos of Antalek’s time at the premiere follow, courtesy of Universal Pictures.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

