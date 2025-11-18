Courtney Antalek Looks Beautiful At New York Premiere of “Wicked For Good”

Spotlighted in a past Headline Planet feature, Courtney Antalek routinely makes her presence felt at high-profile industry events.

One such example came Monday, when the model-influencer attended the New York City premiere of “Wicked For Good.”

Antalek looked unsurprisingly stunning at the event, wowing in a dress from Arcina Ori.

Antalek was one of many pop culture and entertainment notables at Monday’s premiere, which previews this Friday’s wide release of the film. Given the success of the prior film and the immense buzz building ahead of Friday’s launch, “Wicked For Good” appears set to make a major box office splash.

Photos of Antalek’s time at the premiere follow, courtesy of Universal Pictures.